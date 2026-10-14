If you’re not yet in the Halloween spirit, get with the program! Just in case you need a little help, two SoFlo spots are up for the task. Deco’s resident party connoisseur, Alex Miranda, has more. From a thrilling adventure to a fun bar, he’s got just the place for spooky vibes.

The terror just lands differently when you’re riding on an all-terrain vehicle.

At Takeover Rentals in Miami, they’re taking joy rides up a level.

Selmen Selman: “Takeover Rentals is Miami’s premiere destination for ATV and side-by-side buggy tours. We’re probably one of the few, if not the only, rental company that lets you have fun on these vehicles.”

And there’s no pumping the brakes on the fun when you book their hourlong spooky Halloween tour.

Selmen Selman: “The first portion of the tour is that we’re taking you out to ride on the thousand acres of property. So that’s where we have the neon lights on the bike and you’re experiencing the thrill of riding ATVs at night. And we take you through the different trails so that you can get that full experience as well.”

Selmen Selman: “But then at the end, we have a designated area, which is our spooky trail. The entire maze is filled with a bunch of different Halloween attractions. Things are going to jump at you that are hanging on trees. It’s one of our favorite things to do because it brings the Halloween Horror Nights feel on ATVs.”

The eerie vibes continue over in Midtown, where The Sylvester is getting a dark and twisted makeover for Halloween.

Joseph Jebelean: “We decided to work with a national pop-up called Black Lagoon, and basically, it’s a curated menu themed around Halloween.”

Six new spookified drinks are hitting the bar’s menu for the Black Lagoon collab this Halloween.

Joseph Jebelean: “We have different riffs on classics like an espresso martini riff, a colada cocktail.”

With names like Moon Shadow and Demon Dance and creepy mug designs, these drinks are a feast for your eyes and taste buds.

Joseph Jebelean: “We have the Bone Temple, this one is made with Teremana Blanco, a little pomegranate, some spiced oat orgeat and some honey. All the glassware is also for sale which is kind of cool.”

And all of this leads up to a Halloween bash, where the drinks are practically on the house.

Joseph Jebelean: “on Saturday, Oct. 31, those that come dressed up in their costume, those that RSVP will take advantage of our special menu with $1 cocktails.”

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Takeovers Miami

12790 SW 157th Ave

Miami, FL 33196

To book your ATV experience, click here.



The Sylvester

3456 N Miami Ave

Miami, FL 33127

To make a reservation, click here.

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