South Florida is heating up, but changes are on the way.

The day starts with patchy fog inland, especially across Southwest Florida, which could reduce visibility early. That quickly gives way to sunshine and building heat.

Temperatures climb into the upper 80’s to low 90’s today, but Saturday will be even hotter — likely the hottest day so far this year. Highs reach the 90’s area-wide, with heat index values pushing into the low 100’s, so take it easy in the afternoon heat.

At the beaches, a high risk of rip currents continues along the Palm Beaches, with a moderate risk elsewhere.

By Sunday, the pattern begins to shift. A front approaches, bringing increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms into early next week, along with the potential for heavy rain at times.

So enjoy the sunshine now — the heat peaks this weekend before storms return.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7