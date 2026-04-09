They have no brains, no spine, no heart. And they’re not politicians. They are jellyfish. And they’ve been around for over 500 million years.

These mysterious sea animals have finally gotten their moment, thanks to a one-of-a-kind place in Broward.

Patrick: “Haha, he’s in mine now.”

SpongeBob: “Now he’s in mine.”

SpongeBob and Patrick don’t have to play games if they’re looking for jellyfish.

They can find them in Pompano Beach, at the Jellyfish Museum.

Iryna Pelypkanych: “The Jellyfish Museum is the first one-of-a-kind jellyfish museum in the United States.”

This is basically a United Nations for these invertebrates.

Iryna Pelypkanych: “We have our licensed breeders from overseas; they are currently our international partners already. We also have some of them here in the United States delivering the jellyfish here.”

There are plenty of different kinds of jellies floating around.

Iryna Pelypkanych: “So for now, I guess we have up to 20 different species.”

That includes everything from little baby fishies to mommies and daddies enjoying the water.

And there’s more to come.

Iryna Pelypkanych: “We are currently waiting for another delivery of jellyfish.”

This isn’t an aquarium or a place dedicated to all things aquatic. The owners created it to shine a light on a most unique ocean dweller.

Iryna Pelypkanych: “They found it kind of mesmerizing movements and everything that attracts people to spend time watching them to stay calm. To feel the vibe of the ocean.”

Your cell phone camera will be working overtime here. Between the cool lighting and chill atmosphere, there’s a special rhythm to the exhibit that makes bringing home some video is a must.

Iryna Pelypkanych: “The darkness, the sounds, the music, the movements of the jellyfish, they are not fast.”

A visit to the museum is an absolute no-brainer for families.

Iryna Pelypkanych: “We do believe they will find this place is a perfect location for their time for entertainment.”

Kids will find the whole deal amazing. There is one special spot that brings the jellyfish magic home.

Iryna Pelypkanych: “But meanwhile we also have our 3D projection, we have the wall and the floor.”

The amazing visual aspect of the experience is obvious, but your brain goes to work here, as well.

Iryna Pelypkanych: “The museum is an educational space. Of course, we do have informational stands where the visitors can find different information.”

We had one last question. Out of all the places in the country to choose from, why pick South Florida to open the Jellyfish Museum?

Iryna Pelypkanych: “We have found this location in Pompano Beach as the perfect place. This idea should be near the ocean.”

The Jellyfish Museum is getting more popular every day.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Jellyfish Museum

199 N Ocean Blvd

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Website

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