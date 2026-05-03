MIAMI (WSVN) - Formula One Miami Grand Prix weekend commenced with Lando Norris starting on the pole and dominating.

On Saturday, the event was all about the F1 sprint with 19 laps and 22 drivers pushing the limit.

Norris secured his fourth career sprint title as he continues his success in Miami.

After winning the Grand Prix in South Florida in 2024, his teammate, Oscar Piastri, was behind him in second. Charles Leclerc brought Ferrari home in third.

“Good race, good race. Nice to be back on the top step, even if it’s a sprint. Good day for us, you know, a massive job to the team. You know, I was trying to find that balance of pushing, but also being quite relaxed and not making mistakes. So, good start to the weekend, but now we have to do it all over again,” said Norris.

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