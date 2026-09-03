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- FDOT orders removal of Flock cameras from state highways amid privacy, surveillance concerns
- 2 hospitalized after stabbing ‘involving students’ at Miami Northwestern Senior High
- BCPS: Lockdowns lifted at Hollywood Hills High, Stirling Elementary after threat made near schools
- Lauderhill Vice Mayor Richard Campbell arrested on domestic battery charge
- Woman arrested for attacking Jewish teen, swinging chair at North Miami Beach Target, police say