PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Over the weekend, South Florida was loaded with star power as dozens of local youth football players met with some of the best players in college football over the weekend.

Local product Brandon Inniss returned home to Pembroke Pines for his inaugural youth football camp, right where the dream started and he didn’t come alone.

Innes brought out two more of the most electric pass catchers South Florida has ever produced, Malachi Toney and Jeremiah Smith.

“I came to camps like this when I was younger, look to guys I looked up to and now that I get the opportunity to do that special, I’m just blessed to have this opportunity to do this and do something good for my community,” said Inniss.

Sponsored by Kidz In Shape, the camp drew over 100 young athletes, all looking to learn from some of the best talents in the country.

“Just coming out here and supporting Brandon was a no-brainer because that’s someone who taught me the game at a young age,” said Toney.

“Me and Brandon, we knew each other since I was nine years old, so I mean, it’s nothing but love for him, just put smiles on kids faces, that’s all I’m being about,” said Smith.

If you thought the talent on the field was crazy, the brotherhood between these up-and-coming stars might be even stronger.

“We’re big on brotherhood and we knew each other since we were nine years old, so we’re big on brotherhood and he just wanted to come show love, ’cause, you know, we are from South Florida, so he just wanted to come out here and show love to the kids and it was a good turnout,” said Inniss.

For the young athletes in attendance, this was bigger than football — it was a chance to see what’s possible.

“Feels good, showing that I’m doing something positive, making a big influence on kids, that’s what I’m really big on, just showing the kids a better way and doing the right thing, going to school and going to college,” said Smith.

Of course, when you get three blue-chip receivers together, you have to ask the question: what if they all played on the same college football team?

“That would have been something special, I don’t think nobody would have been able to stop us,” said Smith.

“That would have been crazy,” said Toney.

“All three of us on the same team would have been [overkill], that would have been crazy,” said Inniss.

Before the day wrapped up, one final debate had to be settled. Which school really produces the best wide receivers in college football?

“Look at the track record, that’s all I can say,” said Inniss. “Look at the track record and it’s Ohio State, by far.”

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