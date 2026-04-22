MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Soccer fans who spent big bucks on World Cup tickets are finding out that’s only the beginning of the hefty price to attend a game.

The countdown is on as the 2026 FIFA World Cup is only 50 days away.

With millions of soccer fans expected to attend from around the world, the tournament — hosted across 16 cities in Mexico, Canada and the U.S., including Miami Gardens — promises to be historic.

However, many fans have expressed frustration on social media over the tournament’s ticket prices — all too aware that the once-in-a-lifetime experience comes with once-in-a-lifetime prices.

“Why are we charging $500 to watch Austria versus Jordan? Fifteen hundred dollars for a group stage game for Brazil versus Morroco,” said a fan on TikTok.

“These are definitely unprecedented ticket prices for the World Cup,” said Henry Bushnell, senior writer at The Athletic.

Bushnell, who has covered the World Cup and FIFA for The Athletic, said ticket prices range from $140 to $900, with the top ticket for the final going as high as $11,000.

Facing backlash, the tournament’s governing body, FIFA, has added $60 tickets for each match, but those are few and far between.

Those prices make this World Cup the most expensive ever, and it’s not just the stadium tickets breaking the bank.

Parking passes are $75 minimum on FIFA’s official website, and most rideshare estimates are well above that.

“A 700% increase from the normal $12.50 to $13 that it normally costs to get there,” said a man on TikTok.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said earlier this week, “The main, and so far the only, revenue-generating event for FIFA is the World Cup.”

“They’ve basically made the calculation that there are enough rich Americans who want this once-in-a-lifetime experience to go to a World Cup game, and there are enough diehard soccer fans who are willing to buy these tickets, even if it’s maybe not financially responsible, but the majority of people cannot afford these tickets,” said Bushnell.

We are just under two months away from the start of the World Cup, and the first game at Hard Rock Stadium — renamed Miami Stadium during the event — will be Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay on June 15.

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