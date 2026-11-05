(AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo won’t play for Portugal anymore, ending on Thursday a career that spanned six World Cups and included a European title and the men’s all-time international scoring record.

His announcement marked the end of a lauded career that began more than two decades ago before Euro 2004 and finished with him walking out on the national team after falling out with coach Jorge Jesus.

“To the Portuguese people, the day has come for me to hand back the No. 7 shirt of our national team,” the 41-year-old Ronaldo said in a long video message on social media. “I never felt it belonged to me alone but for 23 years I had the privilege and the responsibility of wearing it, defending it and carrying it with me into stadiums all around the world.

“Today the time has come to pass it on to the future. It was not an easy decision because some decisions are not made with the mind alone. They are also made with the heart. A journey that began in August 2003 and changed my life forever has come to an end.”

Ronaldo will keep playing at club level, which he is expected to finish at the end of this season with Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

He is in pursuit of his 1,000th career goal and sits on 985. Of those, a record 146 goals came in 234 appearances with Portugal.

Portugal plans tribute to ‘greatest of all time’

While long-time peer Lionel Messi finished his career with Argentina last month after a much anticipated farewell match, Ronaldo’s final appearance with Portugal has ended up being on Sept. 24 in a 1-0 home win over Wales in the Nations League.

Jesus kept him on the bench for the following match and said he didn’t plan to start him in the next one, so Ronaldo decided to leave the team’s training camp. Jesus later said Ronaldo would be welcome back and the decision to return was up to him.

The Portuguese soccer federation released a statement expressing “deep gratitude and immense admiration” for Ronaldo’s service to the country.

“Cristiano Ronaldo has raised Portugal’s profile and inspired generations of young people who dream of following in his footsteps; for many of us, he is the greatest player of all time!” the federation said.

It said it intends to organize a tribute to Ronaldo “in which the fans and the country can one more time applaud and celebrate a player who has given us so much.”

Ronaldo helps Portugal reach new level

Before Ronaldo debuted for Portugal by replacing Luís Figo in a 2003 friendly against Kazakhstan, Portugal had never won any major trophies.

Then he and successive generations of talented teammates made Portugal a regular presence at major tournaments.

Portugal won its first major title at Euro 2016, and the Nations League in 2019 and 2025.

“Throughout my entire career with the national team, I always pushed myself beyond my limits,” Ronaldo said. “I wanted to win. I wanted to be better. I wanted to make history.

“I always demanded the most of myself. I always wanted more. I always believed we could go further. And I gave everything I had for this shirt.”

Portugal qualified for the World Cup only three times before Ronaldo’s time — 1966, 1986 and 2002. On his watch, Portugal qualified every single time.

The same was true for the Euros, which Portugal had played only three times before Ronaldo — 1984, 1996 and 2000. After he arrived it played in the tournament every time. Portugal was runner-up in Ronaldo’s Euro debut in 2004 at home.

At the World Cup, Portugal went as far as fourth place with Ronaldo, in his tournament debut in 2006. It was among the title candidates nearly every time after that, though, with a best result a quarterfinal appearance in 2022.

“There were perfect afternoons and nights. There were victories I will never forget. There were defeats that still hurt to remember” Ronaldo said. “I made mistakes. I suffered. There were also moments when I couldn’t give the Portuguese people what they so desperately wanted. But I never gave up, I never stopped feeling proud to represent Portugal.”

Portugal’s best World Cup finish remains third place in 1966 with the great Eusébio in what was the team’s only World Cup participation until 1986.

A career of international records

Ronaldo was the first man to score in six World Cups. He reached an all-time 11 goals at this year’s World Cup, surpassing the previous Portugal record of nine from Eusébio.

He has scored for Portugal in 23 consecutive calendar years, from 2004-26.

He became the first player to reach 200 men’s international appearances, and his 234 appearances remain the most all-time in men’s international soccer.

Ronaldo also has the most Euro appearances with 30, and the most Euro goals with 14. His first ever international goal came at the start of Euro 2004, when host Portugal was runner-up to Greece.

Ronaldo’s farewell video was of him reading out his retirement announcement, interspersed with clips of him playing for the national team and footage of Portuguese fans.

“I spent my life working to become the best player in the world,” Ronaldo said at the end. “Today I realise that my greatest victory was earning the honor of representing the best country in the world.

“Thank you for these 23 years. Thank you for believing in me. Thank you for allowing me to live a dream that began when I was just a little boy in Madeira, running after a football. The No. 7 shirt will remain. The pride of having worn it will be mine forever.”

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