SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Pillow fighting, a staple of sleepovers, has now become a professional sport, attracting attention worldwide.

The Pillow Fighting Championship (PFC), which started in South Florida in 2021, has transformed this childhood game into a global phenomenon.

“It’s more than just a pillow fight in your bedroom,” said Parker Appel, a professional pillow fighter.

PFC CEO Steve Williams highlighted the sport’s rapid international growth.

“We have teams in Ghana, Brazil, Poland, and India,” he said.

Using specially designed pillows, fighters aim to land the most strikes on their opponents over three rounds.

“We think it’s the world’s oldest combat sport because everybody did it,” Williams said. “We formalized the sport: Put in the proper rules and oversight. It’s blowing up.”

Williams described the sport as “the most cardio-intensive combat sport.” Each round lasts 90 seconds due to the high physical demand. He launched the league with his own money, and the sport has gained popularity among MMA fighters and boxers.

“I love fighting but when you get hit with a pillow and you still get paid for it, you don’t have damages, you don’t have cuts, your nose is not broken, it sounds really good,” said fighter Danilo Pereira.

Pereira shared that while people might initially laugh at the concept, they quickly understand its intensity and legitimacy.

“They laugh but then they see that I’m getting paid and when they see the fight, the intensity of it, they understand it’s a real combat sport,” he said.

PFC offers financial incentives for participants.

“We pay $250 if you lose or $500 if you win,” said Williams. “If you win the championship, it’s anywhere between $5,000 to $10,000. Hopefully, with the series, it’ll be $50,000 for the one grand prize winner.”

Professional pillow fighting is not just a playful pastime anymore—it’s a serious, organized sport with growing international appeal and substantial financial rewards.

