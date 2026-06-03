WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Mack, Heriberto Hernández and Otto Lopez hit successive home runs in the fifth inning to power the Miami Marlins past the Washington Nationals 7-3 on Tuesday night.

Hernández added a two-run shot in the ninth for the Marlins, who didn’t give up a hit until Drew Millas singled leading off the sixth against Ryan Gusto, the second Miami reliever.

Luis García Jr. had an RBI groundout later in the inning and Washington scored twice in the seventh to cut it to 4-3. But the Marlins tacked on three insurance runs in the ninth when Mack drove in his third run of the game with a sacrifice bunt and Hernández homered off Mitchell Parker.

Mack’s two-run homer off Miles Mikolas (1-5) in the fifth opened the scoring. Mikolas was charged with six runs and six hits in six innings after Nationals opener Richard Lovelady worked two hitless innings.

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