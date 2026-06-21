MIAMI (AP) — Kyle Stowers homered and scored on Otto López’s go-ahead double to lead the Miami Marlins to a 2-1 win against the San Francisco Giants on Sunday.

Ryan Gusto and four relievers limited the Giants to four hits as the Marlins won their eighth straight at home. Miami is a major league best 14-4 in June.

Neither team scored after López snapped a 1-all tie in the fourth when his line drive rolled to the warning track in right and scored Stowers from first. Stowers drew a two-out-walk, the only one issued by Logan Webb.

Webb (4-5) scattered five hits over eight innings for his first complete game of the season and fourth of his career. The right-hander has completed eight innings in each of his last three outings.

John King (4-1) relieved Gusto and threw 1 1/3 innings. Calvin Faucher got the next four outs and Michael Petersen threw a perfect eighth. Lake Bachar allowed a leadoff walk against Rafael Devers in the ninth but then retired Jung Hoo Lee and Willy Adames for his first save.

Casey Schmitt singled twice for San Francisco.

Stowers gave Miami an early lead with his homer to lead off the second. He drove the first pitch from Webb 426 feet into the center-field seats for his eighth homer.

The Giants tied it on Schmitt’s run-scoring single in the third.

Gusto gave up one run and three hits while striking out six over 4 1/3 innings.

Before the game, the Marlins placed slugger Liam Hicks on the injured list because of a low back strain and designated infielder Christopher Morel for assignment.

Up next

Giants: LHP Robbie Ray (5-6, 4.07) will start the opener of a three-game home series against the Athletics on Tuesday. The Athletics have not announced a starter.

Marlins: RHP Tyler Phillips (1-2, 3.10) will start the opener of a three-game home set against the Texas Rangers on Monday. The Rangers have not announced a starter.

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