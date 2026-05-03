MIAMI (AP) — Bryson Stott hit a three-run homer to cap a six-run first inning, Jesús Luzardo pitched into the seventh and Philadelphia Phillies beat the Miami Marlins 7-2 on Sunday.

Trea Turner led off the game with a ground-rule double off Chris Paddack (0-5), who then walked Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper to load the bases.

Alec Bohm drove in a run with a slow roller when Harper hustled to beat shortstop Otto Lopez’s throw to second. Brandon Marsh walked to score another run and J.T. Realmuto hit a sacrifice fly on Paddack’s 27th pitch for the first out and a 3-0 lead.

Stott followed with his second homer — both of them three-run shots in this series. Justin Crawford had a two-out RBI single in the third to make it 7-0. Schwarber and Marsh each had two of the Phillies’ 11 hits.

Luzardo (3-3), who threw seven scoreless innings in his previous outing, held the Marlins scoreless until running into trouble in the seventh.

The left-hander surrendered Esteury Ruiz’s second homer — a two-run shot — and exited after Javier Sanoja followed with a double. He allowed two runs on eight hits, striking out 10 in 6 1/3 innings. The 28-year-old has struck out 18 and walked none over 13 1/3 innings in his last two starts.

Chase Shugert got the next five outs and Orion Kerkering pitched the ninth.

Paddack allowed seven runs — six earned — in 2 2/3 innings. Tyler Phillips pitched three scoreless innings and Josh Ekness worked a perfect eighth in his major league debut.

Up next

The Phillies send RHP Aaron Nola (1-3, 6.03 ERA) to the mound on Monday opposite Marlins RHP Janson Junk (2-2, 3.00) as they seek to take three of four in the series.

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