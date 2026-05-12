MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami Heat star and social media influencer teamed up to give a local mom the Mother’s Day surprise of a lifetime.

YouTuber MDMotivator teamed up with Heat superstar Bam Adebayo and his nonprofit The Bam, Books & Brotherhood Foundation, which serves local single mothers.

Together, they surprised Bianca with a brand-new car and a year’s worth of rent as she waited for the bus.

Bianca is an employee at Camillus House in downtown Miami, which serves the homeless population.

She said she was once homeless herself, so it’s her way of giving back.

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