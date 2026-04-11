WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Wizards clinched the worst record in the NBA on Friday night with a 140-117 loss to the Miami Heat.

Washington (17-64) has lost nine in a row and 25 of its last 26 to tumble to the bottom of the standings.

The Wizards became the first NBA team to lose 64 games in three consecutive seasons. The Vancouver Grizzlies lost at least 63 games in each of their first three seasons from 1995-96 to 1997-98, while the Process-era Philadelphia 76ers matched that futility from 2013-14 to 2015-16.

Simone Fontecchio and Pelle Larsson both scored 24 points for the Heat (42-39), who had lost 10 of 13. Miami scored an average of 143.5 points while going 4-0 against Washington this season.

The Heat are already assured a fourth consecutive trip to the play-in tournament.

Miami’s Bam Adebayo had 20 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. He scored 83 points, the second-most in NBA history, against Washington on March 10 and averaged 34.8 points against the Wizards this season.

Miami used a 10-0 run late in the first quarter to take the lead for good. The Heat was up 34-23 after a quarter and 72-52 at halftime. Miami shot 63.2% (24 of 38) in the first half.

The Wizards closed within 92-82 late in the third quarter, but Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored the last seven points in Miami’s 13-3 run to close the period to re-establish a cushion.

Bub Carrington scored 30 points to lead Washington, while Bilal Coulibaly scored 19 of his 25 points in the first half.

The Heat played without its top two scorers, Norman Powell (right groin soreness) and Tyler Herro (right foot soreness).

Up next

Heat: Closes regular season at home Sunday against Atlanta.

Wizards: Concludes season Sunday at Cleveland.

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