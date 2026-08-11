MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Heat’s newest players are already feeling right at home with their new teammates.

The NBA team recently posted a video of Giannis Antetokounmpo mimicking fellow player Bam Adebayo, who’s known to have made some funny faces throughout his career.

The video follows Bam’s skit from earlier this summer, where he recreated some famous Giannis’ memes.

Both players have said they are excited to play together this season.

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