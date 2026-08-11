DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Emergency crews are working to cap a propane gas leak in Davie.

Davie Fire Rescue units responded to a residential neighborhood along Southwest 24th Street and 136th Avenue, at around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officials said the leak is coming from a 500-gallon underground propane tank. They believe a technician was working to cap a leak when the line was damaged.

No injuries have been reported.

Hazmat teams from Sunrise and Hollywood Fire Rescue are assisting with the operation. Officials said they are conducting a controlled burn-off of these fumes.

Crews have shut down Southwest 136th Avenue between 21st and 24th streets while they work to contain the leak.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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