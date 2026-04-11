Students and teachers at Driftwood Middle School in Hollywood celebrated Earth Day with the help from the Miami Heat.

The event hosted a pep rally from the Heat mascot Burnie and the Hoop Troop, and students bounced basketballs.

The school won the Miami Heat’s “How Low Can You Go Challenge”, a competition aimed to reduce water and energy consumption.

“This school is so amazing in their gardening, and to have a partner like the Miami Heat come in and just make them more excited about it, is really a great day,” said Broward County school board member Debra Hixon.

The Miami Heat donated plants for the magnet school’s new butterfly garden, and more than a dozen vegetable beds.

The team also sponsored the installation of a nature themed mural.

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