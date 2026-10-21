MIAMI (WSVN) - While it may be a nightmare to navigate through downtown for drivers, several Miami Heat fans started showing up in big numbers nearly two hours before the first game of the 2026-2027 season.

Though the revamped team doesn’t play until 7:30 p.m., many of Heat Nation’s faithful overcame the notorious narrative of always showing up late to the games to stop by the official team store to check out some of the latest gear.

In stock for fans looking to update their Heat wardrobe is several fresh Vice City jerseys and hats, along with the timeless red and white jerseys for any player on the roster.

If you’re looking for a jersey with some unique flair, Heat store officials highly suggest checking out the Heat Jersey Lab.

From the lab, fans can customize their jerseys on several computer stations to their precise specifications, including jersey number, name and color style.

Andy Montero, vice president of retail business for the Heat, told 7News he’s excited for what should be an incredible new season for fans.

“We are expecting to have a spectacular year, spectacular season. I’m super happy that our fans are coming back energized, just like I am,” said Montero.

He added that the new faces to the team have helped rejuvenate a fanbase that’s been searching for another championship for more than a decade.

“We got great players, new ones on our roster. We have great existing players on our team, and this year we expect to have a very good, successful year all around. And basically, you’re in the right place at the right time here at the Kaseya Center,” said Montero.

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