MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Heat completely revamped their roster over the offseason, introducing nine new faces after last year’s 43-39 performance ended with an underwhelming early exit in the play-in tournament. Wednesday night’s season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves is their first chance to show how much things have changed since then.

The biggest splash for the franchise was the blockbuster deal with the Milwaukee Bucks that sent superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and backup big Bobby Portis to South Florida in exchange for Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel’el Ware and Kasparas Jakucionis.

The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player and former champion joins Heat captain Bam Adebayo in what many consider to be one of the strongest frontcourt duos in the league.

“I’m excited to play basketball, play some real basketball. I’m excited to feel the energy in that arena and I’m just excited to get the journey started,” said Antetokounmpo.

They’re joined by fellow Heat newcomer Klay Thompson, who signed a two-year, $11.5 million deal not long after agreeing to a buyout with the Dallas Mavericks over the summer.

The surefire Hall of Fame sharpshooter and four-time NBA champion brings a 3-point shot that’s haunted countless defenses during his 14-year career.

What sold him on picking Miami was his desire to play a key role on a championship contender. The Heat also sought his talent from beyond the arc, where he ranks No. 4 on the NBA’s all-time 3-pointers made list.

“I just want a chance to win another ring, really, that’s why I still play the game and I think the Heat give me that best chance. Not only that, but just to be the best athlete that I could be,” said Thompson.

Since signing that deal, Thompson has fully embraced the team’s famed culture of hard work and dedication.

“And Heat culture is real. It’s been a really hard three works of training but that’s what you want, especially for what’s to come,” said Thompson.

Though many faces on the bench are new to the team, head coach Erik Spoelstra has been a constant for franchise.

Widely seen as one of the best coaches in the league by his peers, Spoelstra has what may be one of his best rosters since the legendary Big 3 era of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.

“Looking forward to it. It’s been a very good training camp, I’ve enjoyed getting to know the new players, we’re already starting to build this collaborative culture for this team,” said Spoelstra. “It won’t be all perfect [but] there’s a genuine excitement for Wednesday night. Guys approached training camp appropriately and now it’s gonna be about competition.”

The path to a fourth championship parade down Biscayne Boulevard won’t be easy.

The Eastern Conference has several teams that reloaded over the offseason, like the Philadelphia 76ers, who signed LeBron James and traded for former Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown, on top of a New York Knicks team looking to repeat after winning their first championship since 1973.

Earning another title will require nothing less than running through a gauntlet of elite teams in each round of the playoffs, and the Heat believe this team, led by Antetokounmpo and Adebayo, has many of the necessary tools to make that happen.

The first step to playing those games in June starts with facing the upstart Timberwolves, who acquired former Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball in the offseason to create an aggressively athletic and youthful backcourt duo with Anthony Edwards after finishing 49-33 last season.

Tip-off for the game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

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