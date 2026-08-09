PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A community event was held in Pembroke Pines with the help of the Miami Heat’s in-arena DJ to help prepare students for the new school year.

The Dotted Line Foundation partnered with Pines Ford Lincoln to host the free block party on Saturday afternoon.

Students received free school supplies, uniforms, and haircuts.

“It’s important because I’m on this platform for a reason, being the official DJ for the Miami Heat, thank you to my amazing vendors and partners that believe in me and believe in what I do in the community, and I’m all for giving back,” said Michael “DJ M Dot” Hankerson, the Miami Heat’s DJ and founder of the Dotted Line Foundation.

The event also featured food trucks, games, giveaways, and live music.

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