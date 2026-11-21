NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo served up an all-star Thanksgiving for families in need.

The SEED School of Miami hosted the basketball star for his annual Thanksgiving Giveback where he supports families and creates meaningful opportunities for youth throughout the community.

Adebayo helped provide Thanksgiving meals, groceries and other essentials for families who are struggling financially this holiday season.

There was also a kids zone that had plenty of activities and entertainment.

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