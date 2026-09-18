MIAMI (AP) — Pelle Larsson and the Miami Heat have agreed on a four-year contract extension that could be worth up to $60 million if the final year of the deal is included, a person with knowledge of the talks said Friday.

Larsson’s starting salary for 2027-28 will be $13.5 million and increase from there, with a mutual option for the 2030-31 season, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract remains unsigned.

Larsson was a second-round pick, No. 44 overall, by Houston in 2024 before his rights were sent to Miami as part of a three-team trade. He quickly became a key part of Heat coach Erik Spoelstra’s rotation, playing in 55 games as a rookie and 70 games — starting 54 of them — this past season.

The shooting guard who played collegiately at Utah and Arizona averaged 4.6 points on 44% shooting as a rookie and 11.4 points per game last season while making nearly 50% of his shots.

The Heat have raved about his development, including his play this summer for his native Sweden in World Cup qualifying games. Larsson averaged 26 points in four qualifiers for Sweden, with a pair of 31-point games against Slovenia and Finland.

The 25-year-old Larsson is scheduled to earn $2.3 million this season. He could have been a restricted free agent next summer had the sides not struck a deal.

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