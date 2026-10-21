MIAMI (WSVN) - A slate of new ads featuring Miami Heat star Giannis Antetokounmpo shows the Greek Freak feeling right at home in South Florida, stopping at a local basketball court for a pickup game and embracing Vice style ahead of the team’s first regular-season game.

He’s the biggest name the Heat have acquired since LeBron James decided to take his talents to South Beach in 2010, and a string of new ads starring the Greek Freak shows him fully buying into Miami culture.

In an ad promoting Google’s AI search features, the 6-foot-11-inch superstar uses its audio search engine to find the ideal park for full-court pick-up games.

He ultimately decides to visit José Martí Park at 362 SW Fourth Street, where he shows off his Hall of Fame-level talent in front of a large crowd of basketball fans.

In another ad for Kalshi, an online sports betting market, Antetokounmpo is seen flexing a Miami Vice-themed fit while sipping on a Cuban colada before driving for a layup against elderly defenders in a gym.

While the playful ads highlight how well he’s settling into his new home, Antetokounmpo’s first chance to show why Miami fans are over the moon to have him in a Heat jersey will be in Wednesday night’s season opener at the Kaseya Center against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

If he can recapture the spark that helped him win two NBA Most Valuable Player awards and a championship ring in Milwaukee, Heat fans could have the chance to feel like the center of the basketball world again, make a deep playoff run, and compete for the organization’s fourth championship banner.

Tip-off for Wednesday’s game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

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