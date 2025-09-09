SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FLA. (WSVN) - One day after the Dolphins big loss against the Indianapolis Colts, wide receiver Tyreek Hill is facing domestic violence allegations amid his divorce from Keeta Vaccaro, which his team has denied.

According to TMZ, Tyreek Hill’s estranged wife claims the National Football League star was violent toward her while they were married on eight separate occasions.

The new allegations surfaced on Monday after she filed new paperwork in their divorce.

According to the article, Vaccaro says the violence began back in early 2024, two months after they got married.

One incident listed in the TMZ report referenced an argument that happened in their Southwest Ranches home, focused on a post-nuptial agreement where Vaccaro claimed he shoved her, and yanked a necklace off her body, which caused a cut and a bruise.

The article also referenced an incident two weeks after that in Orlando, where the documents stated he “violently attacked her, throwing her to the floor, twisting her intimate body parts, ripping her hair out and grabbing anything on her person he could get a hold of.”

In February 2024, the report said Vaccaro claimed Hill attacked her again before the Pro Bowl.

Hill “shoved a marijuana cigarette” in her face, “and told her to get her suitcase and get out of the house. [Hill] then threw [her] suitcase out the door and threw [her] out the door, locking it behind her.”

In April, there was another alleged domestic violence dispute between the couple at their Sunny Isles high-rise condominium, but no charges were filed in that case.

Meanwhile, Hill has posted pictures of the couple on X.

The two are tied up in a divorce with her claims of violence throughout the 17 months they were married.

On Monday night, 7News received a statement from Hill’s attorney, calling the new allegations:

“….unsubstantiated, untrue and an attempt to generate bad media coverage for Mr. Hill and therefore extort a large settlement offer from Mr. Hill…”

The statement continues to say:

“The accusations that Mr. Hill has been physically violent, threatening to or abusive in any manner towards Ms. Vaccaro are also false.”

