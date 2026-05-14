MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins and Pro Bowl running back De’Von Achane have agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $64 million, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the deal, said the contract includes $32 million guaranteed.

The extension was first reported by NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Achane’s average annual value of $16 million is third among running backs behind Saquon Barkley ($20.6 million) and Christian McCaffrey ($19 million).

Achane rushed for a career-high 1,350 yards on 238 carries in 2025 and led the NFL with 5.7 yards per carry, earning his first Pro Bowl selection. He had eight rushing touchdowns and four receiving scores and ranked fourth among running backs with 488 yards receiving.

His 3,057 career rushing yards are the most by a Dolphins player in his first three NFL seasons, and his 1,277 career receiving yards rank second among Miami running backs in their first three seasons since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger.

“He’s dynamic,” new Dolphins coach Jeff Hafley said in March. “I mean there’s plays that you’re not even blocked right for and he gets 6 or 7 yards. His vision, his acceleration, the way he can catch the ball out of the backfield, he’s so hard to defend.”

Despite embarking on a rebuild that has included releasing or trading many of the Dolphins’ established players — including quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle — Miami general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan made it clear that Achane was not available.

A third-round pick out of Texas A&M, Achane is one of only seven running backs since 1970 with 20-plus rushing touchdowns and 10 receiving touchdowns in his first three seasons.

“He’s obviously very important to what we’re doing,” Sullivan said last month amid contract talks with Achane, “and it’s all part of it. It’s part of professional sports. We’ll get where we need to be one way or the other.”

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