MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Fresh off signing wide receiver and former first-round pick Jalen Reagor, the Dolphins held the first day of their mandatory minicamp.

While the minicamp only spans a few days before continuing their offseason break for a few more weeks, many Fins players are committed to putting in the work ahead of training camp for the 2026 season.

“Most of the guys, they stay out here and so then, like, even before we came to [organized team activities] we was out here working, guys coming to the facility, we doing, like me and [Patrick Paul], we doing boxing on the side. A bunch of guys from [the] offensive line, [defensive backs], linebackers, we all be going to — doing Pilates so it’s just trying to still keep that camaraderie and team bond even when we’re not here in the facility,” said Dolphins center Aaron Brewer.

Brewer added that the Fins’ emphasis on strengthening teamwork on and off the field has been a focal point.

“If you’re out here, we’re sticking together, hanging out, doing something to get us to work together,” he said.

Although the Dolphins have had a long break after falling well short of the playoffs last season, nobody on the roster has treated that extended off-time as an excuse to relax and shrug off opportunities to get into shape for next season.

Among those showing an intense dedication to shoring up on last year’s shortcomings is linebacker Chop Robinson. He said one of his goals has been beefing up his body to offer a stronger presence in the heart of the Fins defense.

“Focus on the weaknesses, stay in condition, especially with this weather and keeping my weigh up. I added a few pounds this offseason so that’s, like, the main thing, just keep my weight up, try not to lose or gain too much,” said Robinson.

Fellow linebacker Tyrel Dodson said he’s working to find a balance between preparing for the upcoming season and being able to enjoy time with his family before the regular season demands start up once more. He also joked it’s essential he set aside some of that time for a special person.

“Yeah, I’ma go back home, kick it with the family. If I don’t kick it with the girlfriend, she gon’ kick my tail,” said Dodson.

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