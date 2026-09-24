MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - As the Miami Dolphins prepare to host the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3, head coach Jeff Hafley is not interested in making any excuses for their 0-2 start and said it’s critical for the team’s veterans to rise to the occasion and lead a squad that has the youngest average age in the league.

Heading into their home opener winless, the Dolphins have a lot of soul-searching to do to find their first victory of the year.

Sunday’s contest against the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, fresh off a thrilling nail-biting 33-30 overtime victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2, present another difficult task.

The Fins might get some reinforcements with edge rusher Chop Robinson leaving concussion protocol and making a return to practice after missing the team’s Week 2 game against the San Francisco 49ers. He remains questionable for Sunday.

Speaking with reporters, Hafley said he’s not looking to make excuses for why the team has struggled to put up much of a fight in two consecutive losses to start the year.

“I don’t have time to get frustrated. I understand what’s ahead of me, I understand the process that we’re in right now,” said Hafley.

The organization turned to a youth movement over the offseason, which saw the team part ways with franchise quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

At 25.3, the Fins have the youngest average age for the 53-man roster in the NFL this season.

As the clear growing pains continue, Hafley is looking to the team’s veterans to help navigate them through these struggles.

Six-year veteran linebacker Jordyn Brooks said he’s focused on not letting these early dire straits spiral out of control.

“The best way I can inspire them is to continue to show up and be who I am, work hard, practice hard and keep pushing, man, and know that it’s light at the end of the tunnel,” said Brooks.

Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler, who is in his eighth year as a pro, said he’s seen promising signs from the team’s youngest players, who’ve shown eagerness to learn and improve after putting up back-to-back noncompetitive performances.

“What’s great is they want to learn, they’re trying to learn, they’re taking the steps to learn and [we] just got to keep growing, you know, obviously the first two games weren’t good enough,” said Sieler.

One of those young players is 23-year-old rookie safety Michael Taaffe, who recorded his first interception of his career against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1.

He’s not worried about celebrating personal accomplishments if it’s not leading to wins.

“There’s no, you know, ‘for me’s’ or anything. There’s – and just whatever the coaches say, they’re gonna help and they’re gonna do their best to try to get me ready,” said Taaffe.

When the Fins take the field at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Hafley said his players need to embrace the challenge of facing an undefeated Chiefs team led by 3-time Super Bowl champion Mahomes.

The Dolphins are currently two touchdown underdogs in the matchup.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

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