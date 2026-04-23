MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - With the NFL Draft just hours away, the Miami Dolphins new general manager is keeping the team’s plans close to the vest but hinted at the openness to consider all options on the table, including trading back to gather more assets.

In the most important day of the NFL offseason, the Dolphins have a major opportunity to make a big change in the direction of the franchise. In total, the team has 11 picks throughout this year’s NFL Draft in the Steel City.

Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan, who is in his first year with the team, has the opportunity to define the team’s identity and carry out his vision.

With their first selection at 11, a great pick could catapult them into snapping their 26-year playoff victory drought while a disappointing pick could set them back even further.

Sullivan has kept the team’s plans quiet but suggested they are open to all options on the table, including the possibility of trading one of their 11 picks to move back in the order and gaining more resources in the process.

“None of us have a crystal ball. It’s more likely that we would move back and pick up picks than give up picks go forward. If you walk in there day two, and all of a sudden, there’s some players you covet at the top, you know, and you’re like, ‘Hey, maybe it makes sense to go burn a pick to get something that unlikely happening, a player that you didn’t expect to be there,'” said Sullivan. “Those are conversations we’ll have. I’m not saying that I won’t do anything. Everything’s on the table.”

He added that based on the team’s current construction, his initial belief heading into the draft is accruing more assets over pulling off a longshot trade to jump up for a pick.

“I just think when you look at our roster and what we need, it’s more likely that we would go back and pick up picks,” said Sullivan.

Sullivan said throughout the week he’s woke up from dreams of being able to pick the exact players he hoped for. He didn’t name any of those dream players he’s hoping to select.

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