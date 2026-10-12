MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Dolphins Cancer Challenge hit a major milestone in fundraising for cancer research at its Oct. 11 event at the Hard Rock Stadium.

The Channel 7 and Channel 18 foundations joined forces in contributing one million dollars to the challenge.

“We are excited to be able to give back to our community and to participate with such an outstanding organization,” said co-president and general manager of WSVN/ABC Miami, James Ansin. “It’s special because, not only can we continue our father’s legacy, but we’re now able to broadcast the message on Channel 7 as well as Channel 18.”

The DCC has now raised a hundred million dollars, with every dollar having the potential of another breakthrough.

“Today’s very special, it means a lot,” said DCC Executive Director Javier Sanchez. “The Channel 7 Foundation, Channel 18 Foundation together, coming together with us, the Dolphins Cancer Challenge, for a one million dollar contribution, that’s huge. It’s incredibly appreciated on behalf of our cancer community in South Florida.”

The Miami Dolphins have hosted the challenge for almost 17 years, and call it the number one fundraiser in the National Football League, with thousands of participants each year.

“Our mission is to take care of people with cancer, but also prevent it from happening in the first place,” said Dr. Stephen D. Nimer, the director of the University of Miami Health System’s Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. “Working with the community, working with the Dolphins, we’re able to have better outcomes than ever before, and we’re preventing a lot of people from getting cancer.”

All participant-raised funds in the DCC go toward advancing cancer research, care and treatment at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center

“I think it’s really important,” said Sunbeam Television CEO Andy Ansin. “We’re very fortunate to be in the position we are, you know. With the television station, we can support and amplify the non-profits in town like DCC… It’s an exciting time to be involved ’cause it seems like every day there’s some new discovery, and they’re starting to cure cancers that we never thought would be cured before.”

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