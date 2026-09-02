NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Drivers happily filled up their tanks at a South Florida gas station as DraftKings held a gas giveaway.

The sports entertainment company took over a gas station in North Miami-Dade on Wednesday morning to get fans excited for the start of the NFL season.

The giveaway, which started at around 10 a.m., pumped 35,000 gallons’s worth of gasoline into tanks.

“It means everything, it saves money in the pockets,” said Stephan Mortimer. “Listen, I never fill up my tank. Gas is too expensive, so to get a full tank today, it’s truly a blessing,”

A line that wrapped around the block could be seen as people waited their turn to fill up their tank completely free of charge.

“I’m very happy to get it free, guys, today,” said a woman.

“I’m very happy because, you know, I don’t have no money. You see my gas [tank], empty,” said Christian Florestan.

A father of four who lives near the gas station called it a beautiful gesture.

“I’m five houses down. It was a beautiful gesture; I appreciate you guys,” said the father.

And a recently unemployed woman described what it meant to her having that extra money in her pocket now.

“A lot, especially now that I’m not working, so, yeah, it means a lot,” said the woman.

People like her are part of the reason DraftKings decided to offer free gas to the residents of this North Miami-Dade community.

Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, a former NFL player who was born and raised in Miami, teamed up with DraftKings to take over the gas station and give away gas.

“As much as I love the game of football, and now that it’s starting, so to begin the season, being able to have all the Dolphin fans come here, be able to gas up, you know, for the rest of the work week and for the football game coming up against Tampa Bay at the Hard Rock is dope,” said Johnson. “Everybody has a story, everybody going through their own issues, their own struggles, so anytime myself and DraftKings can partner and do something like this, special, even the smallest things like — having gas to fill up and not having to pay for anything — it can help so bills can go elsewhere.”

According to AAA, the national gas price average is $4.12, and in Florida, that number is $3.98 a gallon, so for these people, the free gas was well worth the wait.

“Yeah, I was here since about 8 a.m.,” said a woman.

“Sixty, 65 dollars to fill this car, and I never have the money, I never have the money, so this right here is definitely gonna take me the distance, get me to work at home,” said Mortimer.

The giveaway lasted until around 2 p.m..

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