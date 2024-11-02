HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - 7News reporter Josh Moser had the honor of emceeing the unveiling of new artwork for the United Way of Broward.

The event, taking place in Hollywood, was hosted by Miami Dolphins player Zach Sieler to celebrate the organization’s 85th anniversary of serving the South Florida community.

The organization’s chief strategy officer said the artwork’s unveiling is a great way to celebrate the anniversary.

“We are celebrating our 85th anniversary and what better way than to have a piece of art that celebrates every single person in our community,” said Cicely Strickland-Ruiz.

The artwork by Charles Fazzino highlights Broward County’s dynamic cities, towns and neighborhoods.

“I love South Florida, Broward County. I’ve been coming for many years. I’m an artist, I really started down here, even though I lived in New York and it was for United Way. United Way is a great organization. They are approaching a very big milestone,” said Fazzino.

The United Way of Broward has assisted their community through complex health, education and financial challenges.

