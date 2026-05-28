MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - With the FIFA World Cup kicking off in just two weeks, the City of Miami Beach has begun transforming into a global stage for fans of all ages.

The city sprinkled 16-foot tall inflatable soccer balls in parks and public spaces across the city. They each represent the nations participating in the tournament.

Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner spoke with 7News about the installation earlier this week.

“We’ve placed 48 massive soccer balls throughout our city in public spaces, representing each team that’s going to be participating in FIFA,” he said.

7News cameras captured a couple and their toddler in front of one of the giant balls, this one representing Team USA in front of Miami Beach City Hall.

“We love Cristiano Ronaldo. We love Neymar also,” said the boy’s mother.

7Skyforce captured the football fun from above, snapping shots of the Team Germany and Japan inflatables.

Miami-Dade County is set to welcome roughly a million soccer fans when the tournament kicks off.

Meiner said his city is more than ready.

“Fans from all over the worlf, they’re gonna be here showcasing Miami Beach, already known as a beautiful, safe, clean city, but the world is gonna get to see it on a first-class stage,” he said.

That first-class stage stretches all across Miami Beach.

On Lincoln Road, soccer fans from countries like Brazil and Australia have already begun to hit the official FIFA World Cup 2026 Store, getting their merch ahead of the first match.

“Being where I live is a special excitement, because it’s going to be at home, we’re gonna have the energy, and we have such a huge Brazilian community in Miami, so I think the energy is gonna be off the chart,” said Brazilian fan Lucas.

“I think France will go all the way, but we’ll see. Let’s go the Aussies,” said Australian fan Julian.

For the fans taking over Miami Beach, the friendly competition is all in the name of the game.

“We are friendly enemies, so we do have a competition, but let’s cheer, because soccer brings everybody together,” said Lucas.

If you want to hunt for each ball, click here for an interactive map.

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