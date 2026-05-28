(WSVN) - The United States and Iran have reached a deal that could potentially represent a first step toward ending their war, but President Donald Trump has not approved it yet, Axios reported.

According to Thursday’s report, the two countries “have reached an agreement on a 60-day memorandum of understanding to extend the ceasefire and launch negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program.”

However, the report states, Trump has yet to give his final approval.

The Axios report cites “two U.S. officials and a regional source involved in the mediation efforts” as its sources, adding that Iran officials have not confirmed they have accepted a deal.

The signing of the memorandum of understanding would be “the most significant diplomatic breakthrough since the war started,” the report states. However, reaching an agreement that meets Trump’s demands would require further negotiations.

“This is an agreement to get everybody to the table. We will work out the details in the negotiations,” one of the U.S. officials cited as a source told Axios.

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