MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The FIFA World Cup is coming to South Florida this summer, and fans from from around the world are looking to enjoy the action and unwind.

Miami Beach has quite a few options for soccer fans looking to enjoy their World Cup stay in style.

On 600 feet of pristine beachfront off Collins Avenue, just 40 minutes from Hard Rock Stadium, is 1 Hotel South Beach.

The premier eco-luxury hotel offers seamless access to the action while providing a refined coastal retreat.

“What they can expect with this hotel is a beautiful design, that is nature inspired, amazing culinary experiences,” said Fernando Cerna, the hotel’s director of sales and marketing.

Between the matches, guests will be able to recharge at Bamford Wellness Spa, unwind across multiple pools and savor dining at standout venues.

“We have international clientele that is very interested, but as soccer continues to shape in the United States, we have a lot of local clients also interested about having an experience that includes all of these beautiful amentiites,” said Cerna.

Packages include tickets to the games as well, with the goal to make the experience worry free.

“From the moment the guest arrives to Miami International Airport or any other nearby airports, they will be picked up by transportation company, brought to the hotel, and very importantly as well, we offer the transportation included in the packages to the actual games,” said Cerna.

Each package is thoughtfully designed to blend top-notch sporting access with the hotel’s approach to luxury, wellness and sustainability in a seamless, end-to-end stay that extends beyond match day.

In Miami Beach as well, the Carillon Miami Wellness Resort is also offering different kinds of packages, whether guests want an athletic style or an experience for their family.

“We have hotel packages that include a wonderful breakfast. The breakfast has been put together by a fabulous culinary team, that features a breakfast menu item from each of the countries competing here in Miami,” said Patrick Fernandes, the resort’s executive managing director.

Amenities include free breakfast and exclusive game day goodie bags.

In athletic fashion, private personal training sessions, touchless and wellness treatments are available as well, something Carillon is known for.

“A series of touchless services that do not involve any touch by another human being, and there are people who prefer that, they do not want to be touched, and we have the answer,” said Fernandes.

The resort also hosts activities organized with families in mind.

“There’s some family-focused activities, and the adults get to spend some time on there as well, with some spa options, as well as some specially curated drinks,” said Fernandes.

Packages at the Carillon also include access to the Unidad FIFA Museum being held at the Freedom Tower.

Because of how big the FIFA World Cup is, there are several different hotels across South Florida offering options and packages to create the best experience during the biggest matches.

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