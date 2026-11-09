MIAMI (WSVN) - When you’re the number one ranked high school cross country runner in the entire nation, you get used to looking over your shoulder.

However, Belen Jesuit Preparatory School cross country star Marcelo Mantecon has gotten used to being hunted in any race he runs.

“I’m always ready for anything, and I always have an extra gear in the tank, and even if they don’t come back, I’m always trying to push myself the hardest I can,” he said.

Mantecon, the number one ranked high school boys cross country runner in the U.S., just led Belen to their 23rd straight district title.

Frankie Ruiz has been his coach since he started running in grade school.

“Everybody wants to take down the champion. I hate to be Marcelo, because every race, somebody’s waiting for you to have your bad race, and your target on your back just gets bigger and bigger and bigger,” said Ruiz. “The better the athlete, the more glory there is, I guess. Taking the athlete and beating him, right?”

Getting beat in any race has been a rarity for Mantecon from the time he started.

He’s been guided by his parents, both of whom were competitive runners.

Mantecon is on pace to win his third straight individual state championship in the 5K race.

He said he always gets into the zone when he’s running.

“I feel like I’m in another world; I guess racing genuinely just makes me happy, and I just like to push myself and see how far I can push my body to its limits,” he said.

Mantecon’s passion for the sport has also meant individual state championships for the 800 meter, the mile and two-mile races for Belen.

“Marcelo is certainly one of those runners that extended his talent, to a level that I’ve never coached, and checks off all the boxes. He’s humble, he’s a team player,” said Ruiz.

Cross country is a team sport, and now Mantecon looks to lead Belen to its 10th straight state championship, 18th overall.

“I’m not worried at all, because I know this team has worked really hard, and I know that’s something we deserve, and we just have to keep working hard, stay humble and just perform,” said Mantecon.

Belen will prepare for the state championship meet the weekend of Nov. 20 in Tallahassee.

If all goes as planned, it’s on to the regionals, then a shot to go to the national championship meet.

Matecone is currently committed to the University of North Carolina, choosing UNC over Florida and running powerhouse Oregon, among others.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.