MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Several leaders from across the community and each level of government are set to attend a dinner event with FIFA officials in Miami Beach, Thursday.

As the final week before the start of the World Cup counts down, FIFA President Gianni Infantino will be meeting with several leaders across the community, state and federal levels at the Faena Forum for dinner.

Some special guests began trickling in over the red carpet as the event began at 6 p.m., Thursday evening. Among those expected to attend are Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, White House Task Force Executive Director for security Andrew Giuliani, co-chair of the FIFA Miami Host Committee Rodney Barreto and Miami’s own Emilio Estefan, who produced a song featured on the official World Cup album.

Some of the members attending the dinner who spoke with 7News upon arrival said officials have put in an enormous amount of work over the past two years to lay the foundation for the games set to take place in Miami.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.