MIAMI (WSVN) - An international music debut took place in South Florida as FIFA launched its World Cup album, featuring a range of artists and celebrating music and soccer.

One of the songs on the album, called “Love Always Win,” was produced by Miami’s own Emilio Estefan.

“A lot of sounds from different from the island, from Africa, from Europe, and from Spain. By the end, I get people– a couple of wines– they’re dancing all night,” he told 7News at the event held in Miami.

The album release event, held at the Gary Nader Art Centre in Miami on Wednesday night, featured FIFA President Gianni Infantino and World Central Kitchen Founder José Andrés.

The album features 18 tracks by artists such as Daddy Yankee, Major Lazer, Shakira, and others.

“We had Shaggy, Cimafunk, and Zema, a new girl who is really non-global. I put her to give her a chance that she be able to recognize new talent,” said Estefan.

Officials said more songs will be added to the album in the days to come, as Hard Rock Stadium, dubbed Miami Stadium for the matches, will be dancing to sounds with a global flavor.

Dana Ben David, a native of Montreal, Canada, recently moved to South Florida to work as an anthem singer for the Florida Panthers. She has also done some singing for the Marlins and Inter Miami.

On Wednesday, she attended the event to check out the World Cup festivities.

“I’m just here to take it all in and say hi, meet as many people as I can, and just connect over our shared love for music and unity and just togetherness. I think that’s what the world needs,” said Ben David.

As for Estefan, he’s making sure there’s no confusion about the sound he’s bringing to the project.

“The Miami sound, baby, Miami sound, all percussion, a lot of things. You know, diversity of sound. Miami is a beautiful city in a way because we come from different places. We all get along. And, you know, something, we need to learn more about that. And Miami is a great example of that,” he said.

Officials said the best thing about the album is that you don’t need a ticket to enjoy it, just the energy to groove out when you find your favorite tunes.

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