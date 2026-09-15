FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Inter Miami officially introduced its new head coach ahead of their Campeones Cup match.

Cristian “Kily” González, 52, is now in charge of the Herons following the departure of Javier Mascherano earlier in the year and an interim stint from Guillermo Hoyos.

The new manager was seen alongside club owner David Beckham during a practice session in Fort Lauderdale.

A former Argentine national player, González hails from Rosario, the same hometown as the team’s star, Lionel Messi.

González most recently managed CA Platense, an Argentine-based club, in the 2025 season.

He described this fit with Inter Miami as a dream scenario.

“This possibility of me being the head coach was so unique for me. I dreamed about this moment. I spoke to the club and we worked out a deal. I’m very happy to be here with these incredible players,” González said in Spanish.

The Herons will meet up in a cross-border competition against Mexico-based Cruz Azul at Nu Stadium on Wednesday at 8 p.m.

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