MIAMI (AP) — Lionel Messi was held scoreless as Inter Miami blew a three-goal halftime lead and drew 3-3 with Charlotte FC on Saturday in its Major League Soccer regular-season finale.

Messi finished the season with 26 goals and is poised to become the first player in MLS history to win back-to-back Golden Boots.

Ian Fray put Miami ahead in the 14th minute following a corner kick. Luis Suárez tapped one in from close range in the 33rd after Germán Berterame headed Messi’s corner toward the goal. Rodrigo De Paul made it 3-0 in the 42nd with a shot from outside the penalty area.

Then came Charlotte’s surge.

Liel Abada scored in the 50th and 55th minutes, and Rodolfo Aloko tied it in the 90th when he put away the rebound after Tyger Smalls hit the post.

The last time Miami gave up a 3-0 lead at Nu Stadium was on May 2, when Orlando City rallied to win 4-3.

Miami finished second in the Eastern Conference with 60 points after third-place New England lost 1-0 at Orlando. Nashville beat Cincinnati 2-0 to finish with 77 points, breaking Miami’s MLS single-season record of 74 set in 2024.

Up next

Miami will open its best-of-three first-round playoff series at home as the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, while Charlotte is the 5 seed. The playoffs begin Nov. 20.

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