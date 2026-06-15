NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Fans gathered for a watch party in North Miami for a team that hasn’t been in the World Cup for decades.

The game marks a historic moment for Haiti, as the nation returns to the World Cup stage for the first time since 1974, ending a 52-year tournament drought.

“Haiti,” said a soccer fan. “Just like you’re seeing here, the bubazuelas, the vibes. It’s 52 years later, so you know we have to go all out.”

Nobi Village hosted a watch party in North Miami as Haiti faces Scotland.

“I had to come here late. I had to study, you know, scholar first, but immediately after, I’m supporting my country,” said a soccer fan.

Earlier Saturday at Boteco, there was another watch party as Morocco took on Brazil, a highly anticipated World Cup matchup.

“Brazil,” said soccer fans.

“Brazil, of course,” said a soccer fan.

“Brazil, let’s go,” said another soccer fan.

From national team jerseys to chants from passionate fans.

“It’s going to be good. They’re going to beat Morocco, but Morocco’s a very tough team. I think it’s going to be like 2-1,” said a soccer fan.

The authentic Brazilian bar and restaurant created a stadium-like atmosphere for the big game, but the celebration went beyond soccer.

Fans enjoyed traditional Brazilian favorites.

“Caipiroska, for sure,” said a soccer fan.

“That’s it. Just beer. That’s it,” said a soccer fan.

Meanwhile, in Coconut Grove, there was more energy, music, and soccer fever.

At Peacock Park, families brought their kids out for the Grove Cup, and it was a larger-than-life soccer experience.

“Great time,” said an attendee.

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