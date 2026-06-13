MIAMI (WSVN) - Fans came together for the world’s biggest soccer tournament in Boteco.

“From Brazil,” said soccer fans.

Boteco hosted a high-energy watch party as Morocco takes on Brazil in a highly anticipated World Cup matchup.

“Let’s go,” said a soccer fan. “It’s gonna be good, they’re gonna beat Morocco, but Morocco is a very tough team. I think it’s going to be like 2-1.”

“Brazil, of course,” said another soccer fan.

From national team jerseys to chants from passionate fans, the authentic Brazilian bar and restaurant created a stadium-like atmosphere for the big game.

Fans can watch every moment of the action on massive projectors in the covered outdoor garden patio or on wall-to-wall screens inside.

But the celebration goes beyond soccer, as guests enjoyed traditional Brazilian favorites.

“Caipiroska, for sure,” said a soccer fan.

“Just beer, that’s it,” said another soccer fan.

Meanwhile, in Bayfront Park, the wait is over!

The FIFA Fan Festival took over Bayfront Park on Saturday for 23 days of nonstop soccer celebration.

“Just having a good time, just in general,” said a soccer fan.

Downtown Miami transformed into a massive fan zone that is expected to welcome up to 30,000 people a day.

Fans can watch live matches on giant outdoor screens to cheer alongside thousands of fellow soccer lovers and experience the energy of the world’s most popular sport right in the heart of the city.

“Go, Colombia,” said soccer fans.

Soccer fans can also look out for stilt walkers, Brazilian samba dancers, and mini pickup games where they can show off their own skills.

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