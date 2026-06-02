FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - With just over a week to go before the official start of the World Cup, two countries will face off in a friendly match in Fort Lauderdale, Tuesday night.

In a preview of World Cup action, Haiti and New Zealand are set to take the pitch at Inter Miami CF Stadium for a friendly.

While Tuesday night’s game serves as a warmup for players ahead of the world tournament, both teams remain locked in.

This year’s World Cup is the second time Haiti competes while New Zealand makes their third appearance on the world stage.

Haiti hasn’t competed in the World Cup since 1974 while New Zealand’s two previous appearances happened in 1982 and 2010.

When the big tournament kicks off, Hard Rock Stadium, which will be known as Miami Stadium for the duration of the event, will play host to seven matches.

The transformation at the stadium is well underway.

As for fans, South Florida’s Haitian community gathered for a jubilant celebration, cheering on several members of the country’s national team and their first World Cup appearance in 52 years at an event in North Miami over the weekend.

The friendly between Haiti and New Zealand begins at 7:30 p.m.

WSVN-7 will also be home to all the World Cup action when the tournament begins on June 11.

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