SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Panthers celebrated a group of dedicated readers for becoming champions in their classroom.

The Cats partnered with Broward County Public Schools and JetBlue to host a pep rally at Village Elementary School in Sunrise, Monday morning.

Students at the school won the second annual Florida Panthers Reading Challenge.

The initiative encourages students to read 15 minutes per day over the course of a month with their families. Out of four participating schools, Village Elementary had the most children taking part in the challenge and the most minutes spent reading.

“The goal here is really simple: have these kids getting up to a quality reading level. Six out of ten kids aren’t at that reading level by third grade, and our goal is to help improve that,” said John Colombo, the vice president of the Florida Panthers Foundation.

“Today, they get one, this amazing pep rally, and today you see so many different partners that are here, coming together to cheer on and celebrate family reading in Broward County Public Schools,” said Dr. Lori Canning, the executive director of family and community engagement for BCPS.

Along with the pep rally, students also got to take home a new book to read.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.