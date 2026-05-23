HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Panthers joined the American Cancer Society to share some comic book compassion.

Staff from both organizations distributed thousands of special comic books to pediatric patients and families at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood.

The book called ‘Center Ice’ is inspired by the real-life story of hockey player Weston Herrmann Jr., who was diagnosed with a brain tumor at a young age.

“I wanted to be here with people that kind of have similar experiences that I did, and kind of just wanted to be here and be a friend. I don’t really want anyone to really go through what I had to or what these other kids had to, so putting something out there like a comic book, just something simple really does make a difference,” said Herrmann Jr.

Patients also participated in a ‘create your own comic book activity’.

According to staff, this type of event serves to raise money and awareness.

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