BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Aleksander Barkov could resume playing for Florida by the end of November. And Brad Marchand might be back in the Panthers’ lineup by then as well.

Marchand’s leg injury will only sideline him for “a few weeks,” a person with knowledge of the matter said Thursday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has not released any details of Marchand’s injury.

Both players got hurt on Florida’s season-opening four-game road trip. Barkov, who missed all of last season with serious injuries to his right knee, appeared to hurt his left knee in the second game at San Jose on Oct. 1. Marchand, who didn’t play in the first two games, appeared to hurt his left leg in the trip finale at Los Angeles on Tuesday.

“I promise I’ll be back in the Panthers’ uniform very soon,” Barkov said Thursday, speaking publicly for the first time since getting hurt.

In both cases, the Panthers seemed to dodge serious bullets. Florida won back-to-back Stanley Cup titles in 2024 and 2025, then missed the playoffs last season after a slew of players — Barkov and Marchand among them — were derailed by injuries.

And seeing Barkov limp off the ice one night, then Marchand needing assistance to get off the ice a few nights later, certainly brought back all the bad memories from a season ago.

“Last year was tough, so my first thought was, ‘Do I have to go through that again? I just started playing, just starting to be with the team and did this happen again?’” Barkov said. “But then, obviously, really good news came pretty soon after that. Knowing I have a good team behind me — doctors, physios — they’re going to take good care of me.”

Barkov plans to meet with the Panthers as early as Friday to develop a concise return-to-play plan, including setting a target for when he can resume skating.

“I’ve received really good news,” Barkov said. “Really happy about that.

“They said I’m taking my annual vacation,” Barkov added. “That’s OK.”

Barkov was appearing at a rink in Boca Raton, Florida — the city he has called home since he joined the Panthers. He is close with his neighbors, many of whom were at the ceremony Thursday when he received the honorary key to the city. Some of them got 5 a.m. knocks on their door on the mornings after the Panthers won the Cup, with Barkov offering them a chance to drink from hockey’s greatest trophy.

“It’s just a perfect place for me to live,” Barkov said. “Once I cross that border, Fort Lauderdale-Boca, I just feel like I get a rest from hockey, can unwind from it, don’t think too much about it and just be with my family. It’s just perfect.”

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