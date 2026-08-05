FIFA said Wednesday it had apologized for errors made over Gianni Infantino’s failed plan to sell stakes in the World Cup and that senior staff in attendance at a summit held in Morocco “reaffirmed their full support” for his presidency.

World soccer’s governing body attempted to present a unified front amid the turbulence caused by Infantino’s controversial plans, with calls for him to step down.

In a statement, FIFA said secretary general Mattias Grafström and members of the management board in attendance at the meeting had given their support to the embattled president.

Referring to the plans to sell profits in the World Cup through a commercial subsidiary called FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE), the statement said “mistakes made were acknowledged” and that the “process should have been handled differently.”

FIFA said a letter had been sent to FIFA Council and member associations apologizing for errors and committed to “ensure they do not happen again.”