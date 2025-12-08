MIAMI (WSVN) - FIFA World Cup fever has arrived in Miami and it’s all starting with a new base of operations for volunteers.

The FIFA Miami Host Committee partnered with Brightline to launch a new volunteer program at the train company’s Miami station.

“This is the face of the whole effort and they will be in the front line, welcoming all the people into our community,” said Rodney Barreto, the committee’s chairman.

The station will serve as a volunteer center hub for all things FIFA, including training, uniform distribution and deployment ahead of the city playing host for multiple games during the 2026 World Cup.

“It’s important we have people who are trained, who can direct people in the right direction and make sure they stay out of harm’s way,” said Barreto.

Thousands of volunteers are expected to go out and represent the City of Miami on a global stage.

“It’s a great environment for them to really get to understand what the mission here is in terms of hosting a World Cup, and being the face of Miami at all of these events that are going to be happening throughout the course of the summer,” said Brightline Florida CEO Patrick Goddard.

While there will be many first time volunteers, several volunteers from the Club World Cup are already committed to return and are eager for the new experience.

“I look forward to meeting another group of friends that I made from Club World Cup at FIFA World Cup here in Miami,” said volunteer Eric Romeo. “And also just the experience of having something like the World Cup here in South Florida, it’s an honor just to be part of it.”

Officials say the hub’s location will emphasize Miami’s commitment to connectivity, sustainability and hospitality, ensuring volunteers and visitors will be able to move efficiently across South Florida.

Officials hope this approach shows Miami’s readiness and unity, combining efforts from the Host Committee, FIFA, Brightline, local government and the slew of volunteers from the community and deliver a world-class FIFA World Cup experience for fans.

“This is gonna be like seven Super Bowls in one summer. It’s gonna be very exciting. We say bring it on, it’s gonna be a lot of fun,” said Goddard.

