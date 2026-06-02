FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - With just over a week to go before the official start of the World Cup, fans packed the stands to watch two countries face off in a friendly match in Fort Lauderdale, Tuesday night.

In a preview of World Cup action, Haiti and New Zealand took the pitch at Inter Miami CF Stadium for a friendly.

The energy inside of the stadium was electric as many members of South Florida’s Haitian community came out to support their country in the international match.

“I’m a second generation Haitian. My mom was born in Haiti and, you know, we’ve been rooting for our country for a long, long time,” said a Haitian fan. “We’re glad to see them, glad they made the World Cup, we’re excited for a good game.”

This year’s World Cup is just the second time Haiti competes while New Zealand makes their third appearance on the world stage.

Haiti hasn’t competed in the World Cup since 1974 while New Zealand’s two previous appearances happened in 1982 and 2010.

One fan who attended Tuesday’s game remembered the last time Haiti qualified in the World Cup when she was just a child decades ago.

“It means more now because I really understand. I was so young then, but now I really understand what is going on so I’m very, very excited,” said a Haitian fan.

While Tuesday night’s game serves as a warmup for players ahead of the world tournament, both teams remain locked in.

It also gave fans a taste of the excitement that comes with the international soccer tournament.

“I’m so happy to see my country play today,” said a Haitian fan.

Many fans who spoke with 7News shared utmost confidence that their team can win it all.

“All the way. If you don’t believe then what’s the point? All the way,” said a Haitian fan.

When the big tournament kicks off, Hard Rock Stadium, which will be known as Miami Stadium for the duration of the event, will play host to seven matches.

The transformation at the stadium is well underway.

South Florida’s Haitian community also gathered for a jubilant celebration, cheering on several members of the country’s national team and their first World Cup appearance in 52 years at an event in North Miami over the weekend.

As for Tuesday’s game, Haiti defeated New Zealand in the friendly match, 4-0.

Haiti’s first match for the tournament will be against Scotland while New Zealand will open their tournament against Iran.

WSVN-7 will also be home to all the World Cup action when the tournament begins on June 11.

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