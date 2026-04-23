(WSVN) - As the clock keeps ticking on the eve of Thursday’s NFL Draft, South Florida fans have high hopes for the Miami Dolphins and several homegrown talents.

The countdown is on for the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh. With the Dolphins owning the 11th and 30th picks in the first round, that means the team has two chances to reshape the future of the franchise under first year general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan.

After multiple disappointing seasons that led to the Dolphins releasing QB Tua Tagovailoa and a 26-year playoff victory drought, the pressure is on for Sullivan to find an immediate impact player over someone to add depth to the roster.

“You want guys that are wired right, guys that are chasing it, guys that wanna be the best football players they can be, good teammates, they wanna win, they prioritize the right kind of things, you know, that’ll be a big piece of the pie with that 11th pick and we got to make sure that we’re bringing a good football player into the equation that is a right fit for this place,” said Sullivan.

7Sports asked experts who they believe the Dolphins have their eyes on for the draft.

“The Dolphins at 11, I believe, will take [Mansoor] Delane and get the number one cornerback in the draft,” said NFL agent Drew Rosenhaus, who believes the team will make a defensive-minded selection.

“I think a lot of people are leaning toward them at the 11th pick getting the best wideout available,” said ESPN Draft Analyst Booger McFarland, who suggested the Fins may consider WR Makai Lemon if he’s available in a more offensive-minded move.

Three former Miami Hurricanes stars, offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa and defensive ends Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor, are also projected to be picked in the first round.

Mauigoa and Bain Jr., who are making the trip to Pittsburgh to attend the Draft in person, spoke about the possibility of being selected by the Fins.

“It was a great home environment feeling. I’ve been in that stadium, been in that parking lot all my life pretty much and just – it’s a new style but just building that relationship, that kind of bridge,” said Bain Jr.

“Hometown, Miami Dolphins, you know, it would be awesome, man. To be able to stay back home, my dad already enjoys time on the golf course down there so it’ll be awesome,” said Mauigoa.

The biggest moment for Thursday’s draft will likely belong to South Florida native and Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza, who draft experts largely agree will be selected first overall by the Las Vegas Raiders.

No matter where each player ultimately falls in the draft, each selection will serve as a historic moment in defining the future of every franchise in the NFL.

For fans who want to see every selection as they’re made, they can catch all three days of the NFL Draft on ABC Miami Channel 18, beginning with round one at 8 p.m., Thursday.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.