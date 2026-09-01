STUART, Fla. (AP) — Court documents showed Tuesday that Tiger Woods plans to change his not guilty plea in a DUI case stemming from a rollover crash in Florida.

In March, Woods’ Land Rover clipped a truck, rolled onto its side and the legendary golfer was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, officials said. Woods had pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence in the case in Martin County circuit court, just north of Palm Beach County.

Woods was traveling at high speeds on a beachside residential road on Jupiter Island with a 30 mph (nearly 50 kph) speed limit when his Land Rover caused $5,000 in damage to the truck, according to an incident report. He managed to crawl out of the vehicle without any injuries and told a deputy that he was looking down at his phone and changing the radio station when he hit the truck.

Woods agreed to a Breathalyzer test that showed no signs of alcohol, but refused a urine test, authorities said. A sheriff’s office report said deputies found two pain pills in his pocket, and he showed signs of impairment. The crash was his fourth since 2009.

Woods has traveled outside of the United States to seek treatment at an inpatient treatment facility, according to court records.

In July, Judge Darren Steele approved an agreement in which prosecutors are allowed to review medical records related to Woods’ crash and arrest. The judge signed off on a similar agreement in May that grants prosecutors access to all prescription medication records for Woods at a Palm Beach pharmacy from the start of the year through the end of March.

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